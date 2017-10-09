Staunton City Schools Has Plan to Address Diversity, Inclusiveness Concerns
Staunton garnered some negative attention for diversity challenges within the school system, but school leaders say they have a plan to address the issues.
Louisa County High School Dedicating Football Field to Mark Fischer
The ceremony where Fischer will be presented with a resolution dedicating the field as "Mark L. Fischer Field" begins at 7:10 p.m. on Louisa County's football field.
City Council Discusses How to Prevent Future White Nationalist Rallies
The City of Charlottesville is looking to take action after another torchlit rally was held downtown on Saturday, October 7. City Council is creating an internal task force to prevent future similar demonstrations from being held in Charlottesville.
White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation Park
At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, a group of white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park carrying Tiki torches.
UVA Doctor Presents Research to NAACP to Discuss Racial Disparities in Medical Treatment
A University of Virginia School of Medicine clinician is trying to erase racial disparities when it comes to the way people are treated in hospitals.
Ralph Northam, Ed Gillespie Square off in Final Debate Before Election
Candidates took the stage in Bristol Monday night, for the last of three televised debates in the race for Virginia governor.
Winning Ways is the New Normal for UVA Football
The 'Hoos are a 4-point favorite for Saturday's game at North Carolina.
Charlottesville to Celebrate Indigenous People's Day
The City of Charlottesville will officially recognize Indigenous People's Day on Monday, October 9, instead of the traditional Columbus Day holiday.
Small Collections Library at UVA Archiving August 12 Relics
The Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library is preserving the events of August 12 and the Charlottesville community's response to the “Unite the Right” rally.
UVA Granted $2.7 Million to Test New Way to Manage Blood Sugar
National Institutes of Health has awarded the University of Virginia Health System $2.7 million to help people who suffer from Type 2 diabetes.
