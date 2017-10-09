Ralph Northam, Ed Gillespie Square off in Final Debate Before Election
Most Popular Videos
-
White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation Park
At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, a group of white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park carrying Tiki torches.
-
Charlottesville to Celebrate Indigenous People's Day
The City of Charlottesville will officially recognize Indigenous People's Day on Monday, October 9, instead of the traditional Columbus Day holiday.
-
Virginia Football Winning is 'New Standard'
Its been a decade since Virginia started a season 4-1.
-
Mayor Signer, Wes Bellamy Threaten Legal Action Following White Nationalist Rally
Charlottesville leaders and law enforcement officials are threatening legal action after the white nationalist Tiki torch rally in Emancipation Park on Saturday, October 7.
-
Louisa County High School Dedicating Football Field to Mark Fischer
The ceremony where Fischer will be presented with a resolution dedicating the field as "Mark L. Fischer Field" begins at 7:10 p.m. on Louisa County's football field.
-
Ralph Northam Stops in Charlottesville to Address White Nationalist Rally
Saturday evening’s Tiki torchlit rally is drawing condemnation from Virginia politicians, including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.
-
Graves Mountain Lodge Feels Effects of Drought
The second day of the Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival in Madison County kicked off on Sunday, October 8, with some much-needed rain. The area is currently experiencing drought conditions.
-
Albemarle Firefighters Kick Off Fire Prevention Week
With a drought warning in place, firefighters in Albemarle County are kicking off Fire Prevention Week and letting people know the best ways to prevent these dry conditions from going up in flames.
-
Tailgate Party High School Football Scores & Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, October 6th,
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
-