5th District Democratic Candidates Take Part in Candidate's Forum
Sam Brunelle Raises $4,100 at 'Hoops for Houston' Youth Basketball Camp
Brunelle's 'Hoops for Houston' camp was held at William Monroe Middle School and raised $4,100.Full Story
Tailgate Party High School Football Scores & Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, October 6th,Full Story
Virginia Beats Duke 28-21 in ACC Opener to Win Third Straight Game
Virginia's defense limited Duke to just one third down conversion in the second half as the 'Hoos picked up their third straight win, beating the Blue Devils 28-21 from Scott Stadium Saturday.Full Story
Michelle Edwards Campaigns in Waynesboro for Delegate Seat
With one month to go until Election Day, a democratic candidate for the House of Delegates is stepping up her campaign in the Shenandoah Valley. Michele Edwards hopes to make Virginia safer by pushing for new gun restrictions.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6 AM
UVA Bicentennial Brings Visitors, Money into City
Thousands of alumni and visitors are in Charlottesville for the weekend of October 7-8 for the launch of the university's bicentennial. Hotels and businesses - from the University of Virginia’s Corner to the Downtown Mall - are gladly welcoming these guests.Full Story
Albemarle Yard Sale Raises Money for Haitian Orphanage
A yard sale in Albemarle County has raised more than $14,000 on the weekend of October 7 to support orphans in Haiti. The two-day long fundraiser wrapped up at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.Full Story
Mayor Signer, Wes Bellamy Threaten Legal Action Following White Nationalist Rally
Charlottesville leaders and law enforcement officials are threatening legal action after the white nationalist Tiki torch rally in Emancipation Park on Saturday, October 7.Full Story
UVA Celebrates Bicentennial with Star-Studded Performances
Friday, October 6, marks the bicentennial anniversary of Mr. Jefferson's university and it comes with a few star-studded performances. UVA expects about 20,000 people to fill the lawn.Full Story
Charlottesville Activists Raise Awareness of Native American Culture
An activist group in Charlottesville is raising awareness of Native American land and cultural sites that could be lost if the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is built.Full Story
