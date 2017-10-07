UVA Bicentennial Brings Visitors, Money into City
Tailgate Party High School Football Scores & Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, October 6th,Full Story
UVA Celebrates Bicentennial with Star-Studded Performances
Friday, October 6, marks the bicentennial anniversary of Mr. Jefferson's university and it comes with a few star-studded performances. UVA expects about 20,000 people to fill the lawn.Full Story
Students at Woodbrook Elementary Send Money to School in Houston
Students in Albemarle County are hoping some music and money can help a school in Texas recover from hurricane Harvey.Full Story
Dorothy McAuliffe, Mike Signer Join Elementary Students for Lunch
Dorothy McAuliffe and Charlottesville's Mayor Mike Signer joined students at Johnson Elementary for lunch to wrap up Farm to School Week.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe Discusses Science, Innovation with Fourth Graders
Piedmont Virginia Community College's student launch team, as well as a number of other tech organizations, were also on hand to show the students some of the technology they have built.Full Story
NBC29 Tailgate Party Week 7 at Madison County
NBC29's tailgate party paid a visit to Madison County before its game against Nelson County.Full Story
Samantha Brunelle Hosting 'Hoops For Houston' Basketball Clinic
William Monroe High School basketball star Samantha Brunelle is doing her part to help people whose lives were affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6 AM
Thursday's High School Highlights
Thursday's high school highlights!Full Story
Perrone Robotics Announces Plans to Expand, Invest
Governor Terry McAuliffe was on hand on Friday, October 6, as Perrone Robotics made a major announcement concerning its future in driverless car technology and the Albemarle County economy.Full Story
