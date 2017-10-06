Gov. McAuliffe Discusses Science, Innovation with Fourth Graders
Thursday's High School Highlights
Thursday's high school highlights!
Officials Place Charlottesville Area Under Drought Warning
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is declaring a drought warning for the Charlottesville-Albemarle County area. Mandatory water restrictions are in effect starting October 5.
Crozet Man Provides Aid to Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico
Walter Hall is using his drone company to help those suffering in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
UVA: Parking and Security Information for Friday’s Bicentennial Launch Celebration
The University of Virginia is expecting more than 22,000 people at Friday’s Bicentennial launch events.
UVA Graduate Launches New Social App for Students
University of Virginia graduate Steven Le has created a brand new app to help the UVA community.
Samantha Brunelle Hosting 'Hoops For Houston' Basketball Clinic
William Monroe High School basketball star Samantha Brunelle is doing her part to help people whose lives were affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.
Robert Ford Foundation to Host Annual Yard Sale to Benefit School in Haiti
The Friends of the Robert Ford Foundation's annual yard sale in Albemarle County kicks off October 6.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 10-06-2017
Wednesday's High School Highlights
Wednesday's high school highlights.
#11 UVA Men's Soccer Hosts Boston College Friday
The 11th ranked Virginia men's soccer team will host Boston College on Friday night.
