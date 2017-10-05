'Walk a Mile in her Shoes' Race Gearing up for Saturday in Staunton
Most Popular Videos
-
Wednesday's High School Highlights
Wednesday's high school highlights.
-
Developer Presents Plans for Former Kmart, Gold's Gym Space
The developer who built Fifth Street Station in Albemarle County is working on redeveloping the corner of Route 29 and Hydraulic Road.
-
UVa Men's Cross County Quickly Approaching Postseason
The #18 Virginia men's cross country team only runs two races during the regular season, and the 'Hoos are aiming for a Top Ten finish at the NCAA Championships for just the second time in program history.
-
UVA Graduate Launches New Social App for Students
University of Virginia graduate Steven Le has created a brand new app to help the UVA community.
-
Crozet Man Provides Aid to Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico
Walter Hall is using his drone company to help those suffering in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
-
Charlottesville Judge Rules Confederate Statue Shrouds Remain
A judge has ruled the black shrouds covering the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville will remain.
-
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Improve Units
Board members with CRHA that are responsible for housing units toured some of their properties to see what is going right and what needs to be improved.
-
Samantha Brunelle Hosting 'Hoops For Houston' Basketball Clinic
William Monroe High School basketball star Samantha Brunelle is doing her part to help people whose lives were affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.
-
Marine Veteran Given Custom Home in Crozet
A Marine veteran now calls Crozet home, thanks to a group that's honoring wounded service members called Homes For Our Troops. It builds custom homes for severely injured veterans to help them rebuild their lives.
-
Brenton Nelson's Amazing Journey with UVA Football
UVa's Brenton Nelson remarkable journey with UVA football.
-