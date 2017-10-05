Monticello Artisan Trail Announces Official Re-Launch at Albemarle Tourism & Adventure Center
Wednesday's High School Highlights
Wednesday's high school highlights.Full Story
Developer Presents Plans for Former Kmart, Gold's Gym Space
The developer who built Fifth Street Station in Albemarle County is working on redeveloping the corner of Route 29 and Hydraulic Road.Full Story
UVa Men's Cross County Quickly Approaching Postseason
The #18 Virginia men's cross country team only runs two races during the regular season, and the 'Hoos are aiming for a Top Ten finish at the NCAA Championships for just the second time in program history.Full Story
UVA Graduate Launches New Social App for Students
University of Virginia graduate Steven Le has created a brand new app to help the UVA community.Full Story
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Improve Units
Board members with CRHA that are responsible for housing units toured some of their properties to see what is going right and what needs to be improved.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Rules Confederate Statue Shrouds Remain
A judge has ruled the black shrouds covering the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville will remain.Full Story
Crozet Man Provides Aid to Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico
Walter Hall is using his drone company to help those suffering in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from Tuesday.Full Story
Brenton Nelson's Amazing Journey with UVA Football
UVa's Brenton Nelson remarkable journey with UVA football.Full Story
Albemarle County Students Creating VR Tour of Monticello's Mulberry Row
Some Albemarle County students are working to make sure people can learn first-hand about the experiences of enslaved workers at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello.Full Story
