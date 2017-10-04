Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Improve Units
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from Tuesday.Full Story
Albemarle County Grand Jury Indicts Jason Kessler on Perjury Charge
Jason Kessler, the man behind an attempt to have Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy removed from office, is now facing a felony perjury charge.Full Story
STAB School Celebrates Farm to School Week
Eighth grade students at Saint Anne's Belfield School prepared farm fresh produce to be served to their classmates.Full Story
Albemarle County Students Creating VR Tour of Monticello's Mulberry Row
Some Albemarle County students are working to make sure people can learn first-hand about the experiences of enslaved workers at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello.Full Story
Point Guard Kihei Clark Commits to UVA
Kihei Clark commits to UVA basketballFull Story
UVa Men's Cross County Quickly Approaching Postseason
The #18 Virginia men's cross country team only runs two races during the regular season, and the 'Hoos are aiming for a Top Ten finish at the NCAA Championships for just the second time in program history.Full Story
Developer Presents Plans for Former Kmart, Gold's Gym Space
The developer who built Fifth Street Station in Albemarle County is working on redeveloping the corner of Route 29 and Hydraulic Road.Full Story
Augusta County Man Charged in Connection with String of Break-ins, Thefts
An Augusta County man is charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts that have terrorized the Crimora area over the past few months.Full Story
Second Round of Surveying Begins at Daughters of Zion Cemetery
A second round of surveying using ground-penetrating radar is underway at the historic Daughters of Zion Cemetery in Charlottesville.Full Story
Culpeper Man Sentenced 25 Years for Role in Charlottesville Murder
A Culpeper man will spend the 25 years for his role in the murder of a Charlottesville man.Full Story
