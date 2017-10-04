Second Round of Surveying Begins at Daughters of Zion Cemetery
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from Tuesday.Full Story
Albemarle County Grand Jury Indicts Jason Kessler on Perjury Charge
Jason Kessler, the man behind an attempt to have Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy removed from office, is now facing a felony perjury charge.Full Story
STAB School Celebrates Farm to School Week
Eighth grade students at Saint Anne's Belfield School prepared farm fresh produce to be served to their classmates.Full Story
Point Guard Kihei Clark Commits to UVA
Kihei Clark commits to UVA basketballFull Story
Culpeper Man Sentenced 25 Years for Role in Charlottesville Murder
A Culpeper man will spend the 25 years for his role in the murder of a Charlottesville man.Full Story
Augusta County Man Charged in Connection with String of Break-ins, Thefts
An Augusta County man is charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts that have terrorized the Crimora area over the past few months.Full Story
Covenant Field Hockey Shuts out Albemarle 2-0
Covenant Field Hockey defeated Albemarle 2-0 Monday evening.Full Story
Albemarle County Elementary School Utilizing Language Immersion Program
An Albemarle County elementary school is attempting a new language program that involves "immersion."Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, September 29th.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Rename Part of 4th Street To Honor Heather Heyer
The mother of Heather Heyer is speaking out about a sign that will honor her daughter’s memory.Full Story
