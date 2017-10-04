Albemarle County Students Creating VR Tour of Monticello's Mulberry Row
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from Tuesday.Full Story
Albemarle County Grand Jury Indicts Jason Kessler on Perjury Charge
Jason Kessler, the man behind an attempt to have Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy removed from office, is now facing a felony perjury charge.Full Story
STAB School Celebrates Farm to School Week
Eighth grade students at Saint Anne's Belfield School prepared farm fresh produce to be served to their classmates.Full Story
Point Guard Kihei Clark Commits to UVA
Kihei Clark commits to UVA basketballFull Story
Culpeper Man Sentenced 25 Years for Role in Charlottesville Murder
A Culpeper man will spend the 25 years for his role in the murder of a Charlottesville man.Full Story
Augusta County Man Charged in Connection with String of Break-ins, Thefts
An Augusta County man is charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts that have terrorized the Crimora area over the past few months.Full Story
Covenant Field Hockey Shuts out Albemarle 2-0
Covenant Field Hockey defeated Albemarle 2-0 Monday evening.Full Story
Marine Veteran Given Custom Home in Crozet
A Marine veteran now calls Crozet home, thanks to a group that's honoring wounded service members called Homes For Our Troops. It builds custom homes for severely injured veterans to help them rebuild their lives.Full Story
UVA Football at 3-1 Prepares for ACC Opener vs. Duke
UVA football hosts Duke in ACC opener Saturday at 12:20pm.Full Story
Astronaut Mark Kelly Speaks to Bridgewater College on Life Lessons
A former astronaut and Navy pilot is sharing insight into his career to an audience at Bridgewater College.Full Story
