Astronaut Mark Kelly Speaks to Bridgewater College on Life Lessons
Most Popular Videos
-
Augusta County Man Charged in Connection with String of Break-ins, Thefts
An Augusta County man is charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts that have terrorized the Crimora area over the past few months.
-
Point Guard Kihei Clark Commits to UVA
Kihei Clark commits to UVA basketball
-
Covenant Field Hockey Shuts out Albemarle 2-0
Covenant Field Hockey defeated Albemarle 2-0 Monday evening.
-
Opoku's Golden Goal Lifts No.10 UVa Soccer over Portland 2-1 in OT
No stranger to overtime this season, No. 10 Virginia (7-1-2) prevailed 2-1 against Portland (5-5) on Edward Opoku’s golden goal in the 96th minute. It marked the sixth contest this season the Cavaliers have pushed to extra time.
-
Culpeper Man Sentenced 25 Years for Role in Charlottesville Murder
A Culpeper man will spend the 25 years for his role in the murder of a Charlottesville man.
-
Heaphy: Independent Review Not Just About Police Response
After some concerns Charlottesville City Council is taking time to discuss the independent review that is being conducted about white supremacy events that have happened in the city.
-
Albemarle County Grand Jury Indicts Jason Kessler on Perjury Charge
Jason Kessler, the man behind an attempt to have Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy removed from office, is now facing a felony perjury charge.
-
UVA Football at 3-1 Prepares for ACC Opener vs. Duke
UVA football hosts Duke in ACC opener Saturday at 12:20pm.
-
Marine Veteran Given Custom Home in Crozet
A Marine veteran now calls Crozet home, thanks to a group that's honoring wounded service members called Homes For Our Troops. It builds custom homes for severely injured veterans to help them rebuild their lives.
-
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.
-