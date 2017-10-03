Albemarle County Grand Jury Indicts Jason Kessler on Perjury Charge
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Augusta County Man Charged in Connection with String of Break-ins, Thefts
Augusta County Man Charged in Connection with String of Break-ins, Thefts
An Augusta County man is charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts that have terrorized the Crimora area over the past few months.Full Story
An Augusta County man is charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts that have terrorized the Crimora area over the past few months.Full Story
Point Guard Kihei Clark Commits to UVA
Point Guard Kihei Clark Commits to UVA
Kihei Clark commits to UVA basketballFull Story
Kihei Clark commits to UVA basketballFull Story
Covenant Field Hockey Shuts out Albemarle 2-0
Covenant Field Hockey Shuts out Albemarle 2-0
Covenant Field Hockey defeated Albemarle 2-0 Monday evening.Full Story
Covenant Field Hockey defeated Albemarle 2-0 Monday evening.Full Story
Opoku's Golden Goal Lifts No.10 UVa Soccer over Portland 2-1 in OT
Opoku's Golden Goal Lifts No.10 UVa Soccer over Portland 2-1 in OT
No stranger to overtime this season, No. 10 Virginia (7-1-2) prevailed 2-1 against Portland (5-5) on Edward Opoku’s golden goal in the 96th minute. It marked the sixth contest this season the Cavaliers have pushed to extra time.Full Story
No stranger to overtime this season, No. 10 Virginia (7-1-2) prevailed 2-1 against Portland (5-5) on Edward Opoku’s golden goal in the 96th minute. It marked the sixth contest this season the Cavaliers have pushed to extra time.Full Story
Culpeper Man Sentenced 25 Years for Role in Charlottesville Murder
Culpeper Man Sentenced 25 Years for Role in Charlottesville Murder
A Culpeper man will spend the 25 years for his role in the murder of a Charlottesville man.Full Story
A Culpeper man will spend the 25 years for his role in the murder of a Charlottesville man.Full Story
Heaphy: Independent Review Not Just About Police Response
Heaphy: Independent Review Not Just About Police Response
After some concerns Charlottesville City Council is taking time to discuss the independent review that is being conducted about white supremacy events that have happened in the city.Full Story
After some concerns Charlottesville City Council is taking time to discuss the independent review that is being conducted about white supremacy events that have happened in the city.Full Story
UVA Football at 3-1 Prepares for ACC Opener vs. Duke
UVA Football at 3-1 Prepares for ACC Opener vs. Duke
UVA football hosts Duke in ACC opener Saturday at 12:20pm.Full Story
UVA football hosts Duke in ACC opener Saturday at 12:20pm.Full Story
Marine Veteran Given Custom Home in Crozet
Marine Veteran Given Custom Home in Crozet
A Marine veteran now calls Crozet home, thanks to a group that's honoring wounded service members called Homes For Our Troops. It builds custom homes for severely injured veterans to help them rebuild their lives.Full Story
A Marine veteran now calls Crozet home, thanks to a group that's honoring wounded service members called Homes For Our Troops. It builds custom homes for severely injured veterans to help them rebuild their lives.Full Story
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.Full Story
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.Full Story
Shelter for Help in Emergency to Host Candlelit Vigil for Domestic Violence Victims
Shelter for Help in Emergency to Host Candlelit Vigil for Domestic Violence Victims
The Shelter for Help in Emergency in Charlottesville will host a candlelit vigil on the evening of October 2 to remember community members who have lost their lives to domestic abuse.Full Story
The Shelter for Help in Emergency in Charlottesville will host a candlelit vigil on the evening of October 2 to remember community members who have lost their lives to domestic abuse.Full Story