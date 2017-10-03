Quantcast

Albemarle County Grand Jury Indicts Jason Kessler on Perjury Charge

Edited by Jennifer Walker
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Jason Kessler, the man behind an attempt to have Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy removed from office, is now facing a felony perjury charge.