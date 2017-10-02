Public Housing Residents Gain Trade Skills Through Habitat for Humanity
CASPCA Raises Funds with Annual Dogtoberfest
Puppies and dogs of all shapes and sizes got to enjoy one last splash of summer at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ annual Dogtoberfest.Full Story
At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert
Authorities say a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 peopleFull Story
Charlottesville Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday
Margie Brown's family traveled from all over the country to celebrate with her for her 106th birthday. She was born in 1911 in South Carolina.Full Story
Scottsville Presbyterian Church Hosts Anti-Gun Violence Concert
On Sunday, October 1, an Albemarle County congregation joined hundreds of churches across the country in remembering the thousands of lives that are lost to gun violence every year.Full Story
Trai Sharp Shines in JMU's 20-10 Win at Delaware
Junior Trai Sharp rushed for a career-high 185 yards on 36 carries in #1 JMU's 20-10 win at Delaware on Saturday.Full Story
The Latest: 50 dead, 200 injured in Las Vegas attack
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, September 29th.Full Story
Marine Veteran Given Custom Home in Crozet
A Marine veteran now calls Crozet home, thanks to a group that's honoring wounded service members called Homes For Our Troops. It builds custom homes for severely injured veterans to help them rebuild their lives.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Football Tops Paul VI 52-6
Woodberry Forest QB Will Wideman had seven total touchdowns, and the Tigers defeated Paul VI 52-6 on Saturday.Full Story
UVA Holds Event Showcasing Driverless Vehicles
Governor Terry McAuliffe joined pioneers in the world of self-driving cars at the University of Virginia on Saturday, September 30, for an event showcasing the future of driverless vehicles.Full Story
