CASPCA Raises Funds with Annual Dogtoberfest
Marine Veteran Given Custom Home in Crozet
A Marine veteran now calls Crozet home, thanks to a group that's honoring wounded service members called Homes For Our Troops. It builds custom homes for severely injured veterans to help them rebuild their lives.Full Story
Charlottesville Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday
Margie Brown's family traveled from all over the country to celebrate with her for her 106th birthday. She was born in 1911 in South Carolina.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, September 29th.Full Story
#1 JMU Football Beats Delaware 20-10 for 17th Consecutive Win
Senior defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah returned a fumble 23 yards for his first career touchdown, and the #1 JMU football team won 20-10 at Delaware.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Football Tops Paul VI 52-6
Woodberry Forest QB Will Wideman had seven total touchdowns, and the Tigers defeated Paul VI 52-6 on Saturday.Full Story
Rivanna River Art Festival Demonstrates Water Quality Tests
Families were out exploring the Darden Towe and Riverview parks today for the first Rivanna River Art Festival. The festival featured artwork, music, dancing, and picturesque views of the river.Full Story
UVA Holds Event Showcasing Driverless Vehicles
Governor Terry McAuliffe joined pioneers in the world of self-driving cars at the University of Virginia on Saturday, September 30, for an event showcasing the future of driverless vehicles.Full Story
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.Full Story
Black Lawyers For Justice Announce Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
A nationwide network of black attorneys is launching an official investigation into how Charlottesville officials handled the Unite the Right rally on August 12.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe, Pam Northam Rally Support for Gubernatorial Candidate
With less than six weeks until Election Day, Virginia Democrats are out on the campaign trail around central Virginia. Gov. McAuliffe is joining his lieutenant governor’s wife to rally support for her husband in the gubernatorial race.Full Story
