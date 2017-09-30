Gov. McAuliffe, Pam Northam Rally Support for Gubernatorial Candidate
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, September 29th.Full Story
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.Full Story
Former Teacher Facing Child Pornography Charges Appears in Court
A former Charlottesville teacher is facing two federal charges involving child pornography. Fifty-six-year-old Richard Wellbeloved-Stone appeared in court for the first time Friday, September 29.Full Story
Thursday High School Sports Highlights
The Blue Ridge football team won 27-7 at North Cross, while the Albemarle field hockey team defeated Charlottesville 3-0 on Thursday, September 28th.Full Story
Charlottesville-Albemarle NAACP Hosts Freedom Fund Banquet
Hundreds gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albemarle County, for the Charlottesville-Albemarle NAACP's "Freedom Fund Banquet".Full Story
Korean War Veterans Come Together in Charlottesville for Reunion
A group of veterans from the Korean War is in Charlottesville for a reunion.Full Story
Rivanna Renaissance Conference Puts Emphasis on River
The Rivanna Renaissance Conference kicked off on Thursday, September 28, at the Albemarle County Office Building. It's part of the weekend's festival that encourages people who live in the county to learn about the Rivanna River.Full Story
Six Women Graduate from GoodCare Training Program
On Friday, six women graduated from the GoodCare GoodHealth Training Program. This is the first time that everyone taking part in the program started and finished the program together.Full Story
Black Lawyers For Justice Announce Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
A nationwide network of black attorneys is launching an official investigation into how Charlottesville officials handled the Unite the Right rally on August 12.Full Story
NBC 29 Tailgate Party Week 5 at Orange County
The NBC 29 Tailgate Party was in Orange County to preview the matchup against Charlottesville on Friday, September 22nd.Full Story
