Charlottesville Area Community Foundation hosts Art Event to Initiate Change
Most Popular Videos
-
Thursday High School Sports Highlights
The Blue Ridge football team won 27-7 at North Cross, while the Albemarle field hockey team defeated Charlottesville 3-0 on Thursday, September 28th.
-
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.
-
Black Lawyers For Justice Announce Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
A nationwide network of black attorneys is launching an official investigation into how Charlottesville officials handled the Unite the Right rally on August 12.
-
Wildlife Center of Virginia Stocking up on Acorns for Winter
In Waynesboro, squirrels aren't the only ones stocking up on nuts for the winter, so is the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
-
Greene County Institute Hosts First Responders Car Rescue Training
In Greene County, first responders from up and down the East Coast got a lesson that could save a life Thursday.
-
Charlottesville Fire Department to Host First Public Disability Safety Forum
The Charlottesville Fire Department and other groups are hosting their first annual disabilities public safety.
-
Central Va. Investigators Urging Gov. to Pardon Soering After DNA Evidence, Hold Presser
Investigators in central Virginia are putting pressure on Gov. Terry McAuliffe to pardon a former University of Virginia student convicted of killing his girlfriend's parents more than 30 years ago because of new DNA evidence.
-
Federal Court Taking Up Child Porn Case Against Former Charlottesville Teacher
A federal court will take up charges against a former Charlottesville teacher accused of creating child pornography.
-
Undefeated JMU Football Aims to Make History Saturday
JMU football plays its first CAA road game Saturday at Delaware.
-
Former Teacher Facing Child Pornography Charges Appears in Court
A former Charlottesville teacher is facing two federal charges involving child pornography. Fifty-six-year-old Richard Wellbeloved-Stone appeared in court for the first time Friday, September 29.
-