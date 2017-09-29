Six Women Graduate from GoodCare Training Program
Thursday High School Sports Highlights
The Blue Ridge football team won 27-7 at North Cross, while the Albemarle field hockey team defeated Charlottesville 3-0 on Thursday, September 28th.Full Story
Wildlife Center of Virginia Stocking up on Acorns for Winter
In Waynesboro, squirrels aren't the only ones stocking up on nuts for the winter, so is the Wildlife Center of Virginia.Full Story
Black Lawyers For Justice Announce Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
A nationwide network of black attorneys is launching an official investigation into how Charlottesville officials handled the Unite the Right rally on August 12.Full Story
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.Full Story
Greene County Institute Hosts First Responders Car Rescue Training
In Greene County, first responders from up and down the East Coast got a lesson that could save a life Thursday.Full Story
Charlottesville Fire Department to Host First Public Disability Safety Forum
The Charlottesville Fire Department and other groups are hosting their first annual disabilities public safety.Full Story
Central Va. Investigators Urging Gov. to Pardon Soering After DNA Evidence, Hold Presser
Investigators in central Virginia are putting pressure on Gov. Terry McAuliffe to pardon a former University of Virginia student convicted of killing his girlfriend's parents more than 30 years ago because of new DNA evidence.Full Story
Federal Court Taking Up Child Porn Case Against Former Charlottesville Teacher
A federal court will take up charges against a former Charlottesville teacher accused of creating child pornography.Full Story
AHIP Helps Another Family, and Prepares to Hold Annual Celebration
Albemarle Housing Improvement Program, a nonprofit organization that spends its year helping families with housing emergencies, is celebrating its hard work Friday night.Full Story
Artist Chosen for New Mural Along Barracks Road
An artist has been chosen for a big art project in Albemarle County. Chicho Lorenzo is painting a mural on Barracks Road off the Route 250 Bypass.Full Story
