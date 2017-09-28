Education Conference In Albemarle County Addresses Issues Facing State
-
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.
-
Charlottesville City Council Candidates Hold Forum, Agree on Need for Change
Candidates running for Charlottesville City Council are sounding off on the Council's current members, agreeing changes need to be made.
-
Artist Chosen for New Mural Along Barracks Road
An artist has been chosen for a big art project in Albemarle County. Chicho Lorenzo is painting a mural on Barracks Road off the Route 250 Bypass.
-
CHS Quarterback Sam Neale is Falcon Club Player of the Week
Charlottesville HS quarterback Sam Neale is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.
-
Transportation Planners Discuss Options to Improve Afton Mountain Travel
Transportation planners from Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro and Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organizations are backing proposals to improve safety and reduce congestion on Interstate 64.
-
Central Va. Investigators Urging Gov. to Pardon Soering After DNA Evidence, Hold Presser
Investigators in central Virginia are putting pressure on Gov. Terry McAuliffe to pardon a former University of Virginia student convicted of killing his girlfriend's parents more than 30 years ago because of new DNA evidence.
-
Charlottesville Church Holds 'Faith in the Struggle' Discussion
Dozens gathered in Charlottesville for a panel discussion on "Christianity and white supremacy" that featured city leaders.
-
Skyline Drug Task Force to Host Opioid Crisis Forum in Waynesboro
The Skyline Drug Task Force is hosting a forum on opioids in Waynesboro that tackles to crisis from many sides.
-
Black Lawyers For Justice Announce Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
A nationwide network of black attorneys is launching an official investigation into how Charlottesville officials handled the Unite the Right rally on August 12.
-
'Hoos fall to Hokies in Volleyball 3-1
Hokies beat 'Hoos 3-1 in volleyball.
-