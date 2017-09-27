Charlottesville Church Holds 'Faith in the Struggle' Discussion
Most Popular Videos
Louisa's Brandon Smith Among Nation's Top Linebackers
Louisa County HS linebacker Brandon Smith is proving he's one of the nation's top high school linebackers.
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports scores & highlights.
Albemarle County Students to Create New Memorials While Studying Area History
The history and meaning of statues and memorials will help shape how Albemarle County students tell the stories of central Virginia's past.
Albemarle School Transforms School Bus into Food Truck
An initiative to help students and the community is one step closer to reality, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the SkillsUSA Lowe's Community Service Learning Grant.
Charlottesville Construction Crews Say Dairy Bridge to Take a Few More Weeks to Finish
A bridge project in Charlottesville is behind schedule and causing traffic slowdowns, though crews say it will just take a little more time.
Judge Sentences Washington to Life in Prison For Double Murder
A judge has sentenced Gene Washington to life plus 40 years in prison for murdering Robin and Mani Aldridge.
Students at Meriwether Elementary Host Farm and Harvest Celebration
Students at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School in Albemarle hosted the second annual Farm and Harvest Celebration on September 26.
Huffington Post Listening Bus Stops in Charlottesville
People from UVA, Charlottesville and the surrounding area opened up about race relations and more issues at the listening bus on Tuesday.
Mongolia Delegation Visits Charlottesville to Learn History of American Democracy
On September 22, a delegation from Mongolia visited central Virginia to learn about American democracy. It got a look at one of the Founding Fathers’ homes today in order to bring history into perspective.
Thousands Pack Scott Stadium for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
On Sunday night, “A Concert for Charlottesville” brought groups of people to Scott Stadium for a night of musical and social harmony.
