Virginia Film Festival Officials Announce Programs, Special Guests
Judge Sentences Washington to Life in Prison For Double Murder
A judge has sentenced Gene Washington to life plus 40 years in prison for murdering Robin and Mani Aldridge.Full Story
Sheetz Opens on the UVA Corner
This new Sheetz convenience store will be unique. Unlike other locations, it will not have a gas station. Today, Sheetz gave potential customers a taste of things to come.Full Story
UVA Men's Soccer Beats Davidson on Last-Second Goal
UVa men's soccer beats Davidson 2-1 on a last-second goal.Full Story
Proposed Reservoir Project Information Session Hears Cost Concerns from Public
People in Greene County got to sound off on a controversial water project at a county supervisor's meeting.Full Story
Thousands Pack Scott Stadium for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
On Sunday night, “A Concert for Charlottesville” brought groups of people to Scott Stadium for a night of musical and social harmony.Full Story
Focused Ultrasound Foundation Receives $10 Million Donation Pledge
A Charlottesville organization that works to transform the treatment of medical disorders has received a generous contribution from an anonymous donor.Full Story
Belmont's Bill Weaver Paints Charlottesville Scenes for 45 Years
Bill Weaver moved to Charlottesville 45 years ago and paints various buildings and areas throughout the city.Full Story
A Concert for Charlottesville Draws Crowds
A Concert for Charlottesville began at 6 p.m. Sunday night, and will feature many acts like Dave Matthews band, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande.Full Story
Students at Meriwether Elementary Host Farm and Harvest Celebration
Students at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School in Albemarle hosted the second annual Farm and Harvest Celebration on September 26.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
