Albemarle Students Celebrate Fall Harvest
Most Popular Videos
-
Judge Sentences Washington to Life in Prison For Double Murder
A judge has sentenced Gene Washington to life plus 40 years in prison for murdering Robin and Mani Aldridge.
-
Sheetz Opens on the UVA Corner
This new Sheetz convenience store will be unique. Unlike other locations, it will not have a gas station. Today, Sheetz gave potential customers a taste of things to come.
-
UVA Men's Soccer Beats Davidson on Last-Second Goal
UVa men's soccer beats Davidson 2-1 on a last-second goal.
-
Proposed Reservoir Project Information Session Hears Cost Concerns from Public
People in Greene County got to sound off on a controversial water project at a county supervisor's meeting.
-
Thousands Pack Scott Stadium for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
On Sunday night, “A Concert for Charlottesville” brought groups of people to Scott Stadium for a night of musical and social harmony.
-
Belmont's Bill Weaver Paints Charlottesville Scenes for 45 Years
Bill Weaver moved to Charlottesville 45 years ago and paints various buildings and areas throughout the city.
-
Focused Ultrasound Foundation Receives $10 Million Donation Pledge
A Charlottesville organization that works to transform the treatment of medical disorders has received a generous contribution from an anonymous donor.
-
A Concert for Charlottesville Draws Crowds
A Concert for Charlottesville began at 6 p.m. Sunday night, and will feature many acts like Dave Matthews band, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande.
-
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
-
Blue Ridge Football Defeats Covenant 42-14
The defending VISAA Division II state champion Blue Ridge football team defeated previously undefeated Covenant 42-14 on Saturday.
-