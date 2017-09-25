Judge Sentences Washington to Life in Prison For Double Murder
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Judge Sentences Washington to Life in Prison For Double Murder
Judge Sentences Washington to Life in Prison For Double Murder
A judge has sentenced Gene Washington to life plus 40 years in prison for murdering Robin and Mani Aldridge.Full Story
A judge has sentenced Gene Washington to life plus 40 years in prison for murdering Robin and Mani Aldridge.Full Story
A Concert for Charlottesville Draws Crowds
A Concert for Charlottesville Draws Crowds
A Concert for Charlottesville began at 6 p.m. Sunday night, and will feature many acts like Dave Matthews band, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande.Full Story
A Concert for Charlottesville began at 6 p.m. Sunday night, and will feature many acts like Dave Matthews band, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande.Full Story
Sheetz Opens on the UVA Corner
Sheetz Opens on the UVA Corner
This new Sheetz convenience store will be unique. Unlike other locations, it will not have a gas station. Today, Sheetz gave potential customers a taste of things to come.Full Story
This new Sheetz convenience store will be unique. Unlike other locations, it will not have a gas station. Today, Sheetz gave potential customers a taste of things to come.Full Story
Albemarle County Middle School Raises SOL Scores, Earns Full Accreditation
Albemarle County Middle School Raises SOL Scores, Earns Full Accreditation
Efforts at Walton Middle School to raise standardized test scores are paying off. Educators have been working to raise SOL pass rates up after the school lost full accreditation.Full Story
Efforts at Walton Middle School to raise standardized test scores are paying off. Educators have been working to raise SOL pass rates up after the school lost full accreditation.Full Story
Charlottesville Residents Prepare for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Charlottesville Residents Prepare for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Groups of people lined up early Saturday morning to claim the remaining 3,000 tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville,” and some even stuck around throughout the day to get a glimpse of what the concert on Sunday will look like.Full Story
Groups of people lined up early Saturday morning to claim the remaining 3,000 tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville,” and some even stuck around throughout the day to get a glimpse of what the concert on Sunday will look like.Full Story
CHO Airport Hosts an Emergency Response Simulation
CHO Airport Hosts an Emergency Response Simulation
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) is better prepared to handle emergencies on its runway after a Federal Aviation Administration mandated emergency response simulation.Full Story
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) is better prepared to handle emergencies on its runway after a Federal Aviation Administration mandated emergency response simulation.Full Story
Thousands Pack Scott Stadium for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Thousands Pack Scott Stadium for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
On Sunday night, “A Concert for Charlottesville” brought groups of people to Scott Stadium for a night of musical and social harmony.Full Story
On Sunday night, “A Concert for Charlottesville” brought groups of people to Scott Stadium for a night of musical and social harmony.Full Story
Blue Ridge Football Beats Covenant Saturday 42-14
Blue Ridge Football Beats Covenant Saturday 42-14
Blue Ridge beats Covenant football.Full Story
Blue Ridge beats Covenant football.Full Story
UVA Men's Soccer Beats Davidson on Last-Second Goal
UVA Men's Soccer Beats Davidson on Last-Second Goal
UVa men's soccer beats Davidson 2-1 on a last-second goal.Full Story
UVa men's soccer beats Davidson 2-1 on a last-second goal.Full Story