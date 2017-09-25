Sheetz Opens on the UVA Corner
Most Popular Videos
Thousands Pack Scott Stadium for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
On Sunday night, “A Concert for Charlottesville” brought groups of people to Scott Stadium for a night of musical and social harmony.
A Concert for Charlottesville Draws Crowds
A Concert for Charlottesville began at 6 p.m. Sunday night, and will feature many acts like Dave Matthews band, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande.
Filmmakers Tell Story of Orange County Public Schools' Integration
Virginia was home to many awful school integration stories, but two people in Orange County have found a different narrative to the integrations of public schools.
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
Charlottesville Residents Prepare for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Groups of people lined up early Saturday morning to claim the remaining 3,000 tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville,” and some even stuck around throughout the day to get a glimpse of what the concert on Sunday will look like.
Albemarle Holds Foxfield Races
Families gathered on Sunday for a fun day in the sun at Foxfield's Fall Races. The event provides a family-friendly atmosphere that's much different from the spring races.
CHO Airport Hosts an Emergency Response Simulation
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) is better prepared to handle emergencies on its runway after a Federal Aviation Administration mandated emergency response simulation.
UVa Cross Country Sweeps Virginia/Panorama Invitational
The UVa men's and women's cross country teams both won the overall team title at the Virginia/Panorama Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville on Saturday.
No. 8 North Carolina Tops No. 11 Virginia 2-1
Junior midfielder Montana Sutton gave the Cavaliers the early lead, but two unanswered goals in the first half proved to be the difference as No. 11 Virginia fell to No. 8 North Carolina by a score of 2-1 on Sunday (Sept. 24) at Klöckner Stadium.
Mongolia Delegation Visits Charlottesville to Learn History of American Democracy
On September 22, a delegation from Mongolia visited central Virginia to learn about American democracy. It got a look at one of the Founding Fathers’ homes today in order to bring history into perspective.
