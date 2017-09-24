Tom Perriello Urges Voter Participation at Albemarle Barbecue
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Charlottesville Residents Prepare for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Charlottesville Residents Prepare for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Groups of people lined up early Saturday morning to claim the remaining 3,000 tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville,” and some even stuck around throughout the day to get a glimpse of what the concert on Sunday will look like.Full Story
Groups of people lined up early Saturday morning to claim the remaining 3,000 tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville,” and some even stuck around throughout the day to get a glimpse of what the concert on Sunday will look like.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
CHO Airport Hosts an Emergency Response Simulation
CHO Airport Hosts an Emergency Response Simulation
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) is better prepared to handle emergencies on its runway after a Federal Aviation Administration mandated emergency response simulation.Full Story
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) is better prepared to handle emergencies on its runway after a Federal Aviation Administration mandated emergency response simulation.Full Story
Rivanna Radio Control Club hosts Annual Don Reid Memorial Fly-In
Rivanna Radio Control Club hosts Annual Don Reid Memorial Fly-In
Model airplane enthusiasts from Charlottesville and the nearby counties gathered for the 7th annual Don Reid Memorial Fly-In.Full Story
Model airplane enthusiasts from Charlottesville and the nearby counties gathered for the 7th annual Don Reid Memorial Fly-In.Full Story
#1 JMU Tops Maine 28-10 in CAA Opener
#1 JMU Tops Maine 28-10 in CAA Opener
Senior quarterback Bryan Schor threw four touchdown passes, and top-ranked James Madison outscored Maine 21-0 over the final 24 minutes to rally for a 28-10 Colonial Athletic Association Football victory on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.Full Story
Senior quarterback Bryan Schor threw four touchdown passes, and top-ranked James Madison outscored Maine 21-0 over the final 24 minutes to rally for a 28-10 Colonial Athletic Association Football victory on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.Full Story
UVA Holds Discussions on Race and Inequality
UVA Holds Discussions on Race and Inequality
The state of emergency in Charlottesville on August 12 forced the University of Virginia to cancel a day of dialogue on race and inequity.Full Story
The state of emergency in Charlottesville on August 12 forced the University of Virginia to cancel a day of dialogue on race and inequity.Full Story
3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
An additional 3,000 tickets for "A Concert for Charlottesville" will be released at Scott Stadium Saturday. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address.Full Story
An additional 3,000 tickets for "A Concert for Charlottesville" will be released at Scott Stadium Saturday. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address.Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Court Takes Up Cases in Connection to Jason Kessler
Updated: Charlottesville Court Takes Up Cases in Connection to Jason Kessler
Five criminal cases stemming from controversial events downtown last month took center stage in Charlottesville General District Court Friday morning.Full Story
Five criminal cases stemming from controversial events downtown last month took center stage in Charlottesville General District Court Friday morning.Full Story
UVa Cross Country Sweeps Virginia/Panorama Invitational
UVa Cross Country Sweeps Virginia/Panorama Invitational
The UVa men's and women's cross country teams both won the overall team title at the Virginia/Panorama Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville on Saturday.Full Story
The UVa men's and women's cross country teams both won the overall team title at the Virginia/Panorama Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville on Saturday.Full Story
Following Felicia IV
Following Felicia IV
NBC29's Madison Carter continues to follow Felicia's training with Service Dogs of Virginia.Full Story
NBC29's Madison Carter continues to follow Felicia's training with Service Dogs of Virginia.Full Story