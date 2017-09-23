CHO Airport Hosts an Emergency Response Simulation
Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Tesla Supercharger Stations Open at Shops at Stonefield
Tesla car drivers can find a new place in Albemarle County for a quick charge on the road. The supercharger stations officially opened on Friday, September 22, at the Shops at Stonefield on Hydraulic and Seminole Trail.Full Story
UVA Baseball Fall Practice Coincides with Major Stadium Expansion at Davenport Field
Staunton Gearing up for 'Harry Potter' Festival to be Double Last Year's Size
It's a new year with a new name, "Queen City Mischief and Magic" and organizers in Staunton expect it to be twice as big.Full Story
3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
An additional 3,000 tickets for "A Concert for Charlottesville" will be released at Scott Stadium Saturday. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address.Full Story
Building Goodness Foundation Puts on Battle of the Bands
Hundreds danced the night away on Friday while rocking out to some great bands - and it's all for a great cause.Full Story
Charlottesville Residents Prepare for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Groups of people lined up early Saturday morning to claim the remaining 3,000 tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville,” and some even stuck around throughout the day to get a glimpse of what the concert on Sunday will look like.Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Court Takes Up Cases in Connection to Jason Kessler
Five criminal cases stemming from controversial events downtown last month took center stage in Charlottesville General District Court Friday morning.Full Story
Mongolia Delegation Visits Charlottesville to Learn History of American Democracy
On September 22, a delegation from Mongolia visited central Virginia to learn about American democracy. It got a look at one of the Founding Fathers’ homes today in order to bring history into perspective.Full Story
Downtown Businesses Create Giant Thank-You Card
Downtown businesses have arranged for a giant card to be signed by the people of Charlottesville. People wrote simple messages of "thanks" and others wrote longer notes expressing their gratitude.Full Story
