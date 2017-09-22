Downtown Businesses Create Giant Thank-You Card
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Thursday's High School Sports Highlights
Thursday's High School Sports Highlights
Thursday's high school sports highlights.Full Story
Thursday's high school sports highlights.Full Story
Staunton Gearing up for 'Harry Potter' Festival to be Double Last Year's Size
Staunton Gearing up for 'Harry Potter' Festival to be Double Last Year's Size
It's a new year with a new name, "Queen City Mischief and Magic" and organizers in Staunton expect it to be twice as big.Full Story
It's a new year with a new name, "Queen City Mischief and Magic" and organizers in Staunton expect it to be twice as big.Full Story
3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
An additional 3,000 tickets for "A Concert for Charlottesville" will be released at Scott Stadium Saturday. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address.Full Story
An additional 3,000 tickets for "A Concert for Charlottesville" will be released at Scott Stadium Saturday. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address.Full Story
Albemarle County School Partakes in Singing for International Day of Peace
Albemarle County School Partakes in Singing for International Day of Peace
More than 70,000 children from around the world are spreading a message of unity and harmony, and more than 100 of them are students in Albemarle County.Full Story
More than 70,000 children from around the world are spreading a message of unity and harmony, and more than 100 of them are students in Albemarle County.Full Story
Chabad House at UVA Hosts Start of Rosh Hashana
Chabad House at UVA Hosts Start of Rosh Hashana
Happy new year to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah. Wednesday marks the official start to the Jewish holiday.Full Story
Happy new year to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah. Wednesday marks the official start to the Jewish holiday.Full Story
2017 Critter Ball Fundraises for Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
2017 Critter Ball Fundraises for Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
A big party Thursday evening brought people together to support the Charlottesville - Albemarle SPCA.Full Story
A big party Thursday evening brought people together to support the Charlottesville - Albemarle SPCA.Full Story
#11 UVa Women's Soccer Team Shuts Out Miami 1-0
#11 UVa Women's Soccer Team Shuts Out Miami 1-0
The #11 Virginia women's soccer team beat Miami 1-0 on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.Full Story
The #11 Virginia women's soccer team beat Miami 1-0 on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.Full Story
Retail Sales Rise in Albemarle, Drop in Charlottesville
Retail Sales Rise in Albemarle, Drop in Charlottesville
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce says compared to this time last year, sales are up by almost nine percent in the county while down around three percent in the city.Full Story
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce says compared to this time last year, sales are up by almost nine percent in the county while down around three percent in the city.Full Story
Federal Judge Allowing Case Against Albemarle County, Officer to Go Forward
Federal Judge Allowing Case Against Albemarle County, Officer to Go Forward
A federal judge is allowing one of four civil lawsuit against Albemarle County Police Officer Andrew Holmes to move to trial.Full Story
A federal judge is allowing one of four civil lawsuit against Albemarle County Police Officer Andrew Holmes to move to trial.Full Story
Following Felicia IV
Following Felicia IV
NBC29's Madison Carter continues to follow Felicia's training with Service Dogs of Virginia.Full Story
NBC29's Madison Carter continues to follow Felicia's training with Service Dogs of Virginia.Full Story