Retail Sales Rise in Albemarle, Drop in Charlottesville
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Staunton Gearing up for 'Harry Potter' Festival to be Double Last Year's Size
Staunton Gearing up for 'Harry Potter' Festival to be Double Last Year's Size
It's a new year with a new name, "Queen City Mischief and Magic" and organizers in Staunton expect it to be twice as big.Full Story
It's a new year with a new name, "Queen City Mischief and Magic" and organizers in Staunton expect it to be twice as big.Full Story
UVA Field Hockey Off to Hot Start
UVA Field Hockey Off to Hot Start
UVA field hockey is off to a hot start.Full Story
UVA field hockey is off to a hot start.Full Story
3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
An additional 3,000 tickets for "A Concert for Charlottesville" will be released at Scott Stadium Saturday. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address.Full Story
An additional 3,000 tickets for "A Concert for Charlottesville" will be released at Scott Stadium Saturday. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address.Full Story
Independent Candidate for Charlottesville City Council Defends Spending
Independent Candidate for Charlottesville City Council Defends Spending
An independent candidate running for Charlottesville City Council is defending his campaign finance account.Full Story
An independent candidate running for Charlottesville City Council is defending his campaign finance account.Full Story
Sheriff's Office Hosts 3rd Annual Fluvanna TRIAD Senior Day
Sheriff's Office Hosts 3rd Annual Fluvanna TRIAD Senior Day
Fluvanna County seniors are better prepared to stay safe and healthy. The sheriff's office hosted its 3rd Annual Fluvanna TRIAD Senior Day at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church Wednesday.Full Story
Fluvanna County seniors are better prepared to stay safe and healthy. The sheriff's office hosted its 3rd Annual Fluvanna TRIAD Senior Day at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church Wednesday.Full Story
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.Full Story
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.Full Story
Thomas Jefferson Area United Way Hosts 25th Annual 'Day of Caring'
Thomas Jefferson Area United Way Hosts 25th Annual 'Day of Caring'
Volunteers from Charlottesville and Albemarle County came together to donate their time across the community for the 25th annual "Day of Caring."Full Story
Volunteers from Charlottesville and Albemarle County came together to donate their time across the community for the 25th annual "Day of Caring."Full Story
People Are Getting a Workout at Formula Complete Fitness in Charlottesville
People Are Getting a Workout at Formula Complete Fitness in Charlottesville
Formula Complete Fitness opened in Charlottesville weeks ago with the goal of giving runners the more out of their workout.Full Story
Formula Complete Fitness opened in Charlottesville weeks ago with the goal of giving runners the more out of their workout.Full Story
Delegate David Toscano Responds to Confederate Statue Debate
Delegate David Toscano Responds to Confederate Statue Debate
A state delegate from Charlottesville is drafting legislation for next year's general assembly session in response to the violence and vitriol surrounding the Confederate statue debate.Full Story
A state delegate from Charlottesville is drafting legislation for next year's general assembly session in response to the violence and vitriol surrounding the Confederate statue debate.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Vet Raising Money for K9 Rescue Dog with Cancer
Albemarle Co. Vet Raising Money for K9 Rescue Dog with Cancer
A veterinarian clinic in Albemarle County is doing its part to help out a a K9 rescue dog from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office who needs medical attention.Full Story
A veterinarian clinic in Albemarle County is doing its part to help out a a K9 rescue dog from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office who needs medical attention.Full Story