Del. Toscano Visits Cale Elementary to Speak with Students
Most Popular Videos
Staunton Gearing up for 'Harry Potter' Festival to be Double Last Year's Size
It's a new year with a new name, "Queen City Mischief and Magic" and organizers in Staunton expect it to be twice as big.
UVA Field Hockey Off to Hot Start
UVA field hockey is off to a hot start.
3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
An additional 3,000 tickets for "A Concert for Charlottesville" will be released at Scott Stadium Saturday. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address.
Independent Candidate for Charlottesville City Council Defends Spending
An independent candidate running for Charlottesville City Council is defending his campaign finance account.
Sheriff's Office Hosts 3rd Annual Fluvanna TRIAD Senior Day
Fluvanna County seniors are better prepared to stay safe and healthy. The sheriff's office hosted its 3rd Annual Fluvanna TRIAD Senior Day at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church Wednesday.
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.
Thomas Jefferson Area United Way Hosts 25th Annual 'Day of Caring'
Volunteers from Charlottesville and Albemarle County came together to donate their time across the community for the 25th annual "Day of Caring."
People Are Getting a Workout at Formula Complete Fitness in Charlottesville
Formula Complete Fitness opened in Charlottesville weeks ago with the goal of giving runners the more out of their workout.
Delegate David Toscano Responds to Confederate Statue Debate
A state delegate from Charlottesville is drafting legislation for next year's general assembly session in response to the violence and vitriol surrounding the Confederate statue debate.
Albemarle Co. Vet Raising Money for K9 Rescue Dog with Cancer
A veterinarian clinic in Albemarle County is doing its part to help out a a K9 rescue dog from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office who needs medical attention.
