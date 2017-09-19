Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Helping Collect Supplies for Hurricane Victims
Most Popular Videos
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.
Woodberry Forest School Undergoes Renovations
Woodberry Forest School just completed part of its renovations with the opening of a new library in the heart of campus.
UVA Medical Center Holds Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Organ transplant survivors, doctors and others came together to celebrate the gift of life and give back to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
One Person Injured After Destructive Fire in Waynesboro
According to Waynesboro’s Deputy Fire Marshal George Fitzgerald, a fire broke out on the second floor of the apartment building on Winchester Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on September 19.
Taylor Boyers Named Buckingham County Head Basketball Coach as Russ Gowin Takes over as AD
Taylor Boyers was named head basketball coach at Buckingham County High School late Monday night.
Charlottesville Developer Unveils Plans to Transform Former Monticello Dairy Building
A Charlottesville developer is unveiling plans to transform a historic milk processing plant at a prominent point between the city's downtown and UVA.
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.
Albemarle Co. Vet Raising Money for K9 Rescue Dog with Cancer
A veterinarian clinic in Albemarle County is doing its part to help out a a K9 rescue dog from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office who needs medical attention.
New Measure Seeks to Stop Removal of Tarps Over Charlottesville Statues
Charlottesville is taking new steps to try to prevent people from removing tarps over the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson.
Charlottesville Council to Discuss Tim Heaphy's Part in Review of White Supremacy Events
Charlottesville city council will reconsider who is handling the independent review into white supremacy events that happened this summer.
