One Person Injured After Destructive Fire in Waynesboro
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.Full Story
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.Full Story
Woodberry Forest School Undergoes Renovations
Woodberry Forest School Undergoes Renovations
Woodberry Forest School just completed part of its renovations with the opening of a new library in the heart of campus.Full Story
Woodberry Forest School just completed part of its renovations with the opening of a new library in the heart of campus.Full Story
Taylor Boyers Named Buckingham County Head Basketball Coach as Russ Gowin Takes over as AD
Taylor Boyers Named Buckingham County Head Basketball Coach as Russ Gowin Takes over as AD
Taylor Boyers was named head basketball coach at Buckingham County High School late Monday night.Full Story
Taylor Boyers was named head basketball coach at Buckingham County High School late Monday night.Full Story
UVA Medical Center Holds Golf Tournament Fundraiser
UVA Medical Center Holds Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Organ transplant survivors, doctors and others came together to celebrate the gift of life and give back to the University of Virginia Medical Center.Full Story
Organ transplant survivors, doctors and others came together to celebrate the gift of life and give back to the University of Virginia Medical Center.Full Story
Charlottesville Developer Unveils Plans to Transform Former Monticello Dairy Building
Charlottesville Developer Unveils Plans to Transform Former Monticello Dairy Building
A Charlottesville developer is unveiling plans to transform a historic milk processing plant at a prominent point between the city's downtown and UVA.Full Story
A Charlottesville developer is unveiling plans to transform a historic milk processing plant at a prominent point between the city's downtown and UVA.Full Story
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Charlottesville Council to Discuss Tim Heaphy's Part in Review of White Supremacy Events
Charlottesville Council to Discuss Tim Heaphy's Part in Review of White Supremacy Events
Charlottesville city council will reconsider who is handling the independent review into white supremacy events that happened this summer.Full Story
Charlottesville city council will reconsider who is handling the independent review into white supremacy events that happened this summer.Full Story
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilor Urges Respect
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilor Urges Respect
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again. City councilor Kristen Szakos urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again. City councilor Kristen Szakos urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Football Tops St. Christopher's 49-28
Woodberry Forest Football Tops St. Christopher's 49-28
The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season, while the Blue Ridge School beat Flint Hill 56-20.Full Story
The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season, while the Blue Ridge School beat Flint Hill 56-20.Full Story
UVA Football Heads to Boise State Riding Momentum
UVA Football Heads to Boise State Riding Momentum
The UVa football team is getting ready for its first road trip of the season. The 'Hoos play at Boise State Friday night at 8pm EST in a game televised by ESPN2. Both teams have records of 2-1.Full Story
The UVa football team is getting ready for its first road trip of the season. The 'Hoos play at Boise State Friday night at 8pm EST in a game televised by ESPN2. Both teams have records of 2-1.Full Story