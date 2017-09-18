Charlottesville Council to Discuss Tim Heaphy's Part in Review of White Supremacy Events
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.Full Story
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.Full Story
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilor Urges Respect
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilor Urges Respect
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again. City councilor Kristen Szakos urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again. City councilor Kristen Szakos urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.Full Story
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.Full Story
Hundreds Line Up for Last Chance Tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville
Hundreds Line Up for Last Chance Tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville
Hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalks at John Paul Jones Arena Friday hoping for a ticket to the big ‘A Concert for Charlottesville.’Full Story
Hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalks at John Paul Jones Arena Friday hoping for a ticket to the big ‘A Concert for Charlottesville.’Full Story
IX Art Park Owners Unsure of Park's Fate After Appeal Denied
IX Art Park Owners Unsure of Park's Fate After Appeal Denied
After months of back and forth with the city of Charlottesville, IX Art Park owners are trying to figure out if the park will stay in Charlottesville.Full Story
After months of back and forth with the city of Charlottesville, IX Art Park owners are trying to figure out if the park will stay in Charlottesville.Full Story
UVA Medical Center Holds Golf Tournament Fundraiser
UVA Medical Center Holds Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Organ transplant survivors, doctors and others came together to celebrate the gift of life and give back to the University of Virginia Medical Center.Full Story
Organ transplant survivors, doctors and others came together to celebrate the gift of life and give back to the University of Virginia Medical Center.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is an Electrophysiology Nurse Navigator?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is an Electrophysiology Nurse Navigator?
If you have to have an electrophysiology procedure – be it an ablation, a pacemaker or a defibrillator – it can seem overwhelming. However, nurse navigators at Sentara Martha Jefferson help take the worry away.Full Story
If you have to have an electrophysiology procedure – be it an ablation, a pacemaker or a defibrillator – it can seem overwhelming. However, nurse navigators at Sentara Martha Jefferson help take the worry away.Full Story
Woodberry Forest School Undergoes Renovations
Woodberry Forest School Undergoes Renovations
Woodberry Forest School just completed part of its renovations with the opening of a new library in the heart of campus.Full Story
Woodberry Forest School just completed part of its renovations with the opening of a new library in the heart of campus.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores
High football scores from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High football scores from around Central Virginia.Full Story