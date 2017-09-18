Woodberry Forest School Undergoes Renovations
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilor Urges Respect
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilor Urges Respect
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again. City councilor Kristen Szakos urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again. City councilor Kristen Szakos urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.Full Story
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.Full Story
Hundreds Line Up for Last Chance Tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville
Hundreds Line Up for Last Chance Tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville
Hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalks at John Paul Jones Arena Friday hoping for a ticket to the big ‘A Concert for Charlottesville.’Full Story
Hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalks at John Paul Jones Arena Friday hoping for a ticket to the big ‘A Concert for Charlottesville.’Full Story
IX Art Park Owners Unsure of Park's Fate After Appeal Denied
IX Art Park Owners Unsure of Park's Fate After Appeal Denied
After months of back and forth with the city of Charlottesville, IX Art Park owners are trying to figure out if the park will stay in Charlottesville.Full Story
After months of back and forth with the city of Charlottesville, IX Art Park owners are trying to figure out if the park will stay in Charlottesville.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is an Electrophysiology Nurse Navigator?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is an Electrophysiology Nurse Navigator?
If you have to have an electrophysiology procedure – be it an ablation, a pacemaker or a defibrillator – it can seem overwhelming. However, nurse navigators at Sentara Martha Jefferson help take the worry away.Full Story
If you have to have an electrophysiology procedure – be it an ablation, a pacemaker or a defibrillator – it can seem overwhelming. However, nurse navigators at Sentara Martha Jefferson help take the worry away.Full Story
Stuart Hall School in Staunton Plans for Building Addition
Stuart Hall School in Staunton Plans for Building Addition
Stuart Hall School officials say the school has acquired the four story building across from city hall on West Beverley Street in Staunton.Full Story
Stuart Hall School officials say the school has acquired the four story building across from city hall on West Beverley Street in Staunton.Full Story
Republican Candidate for Governor Discusses Confederate Statues, Immigration
Republican Candidate for Governor Discusses Confederate Statues, Immigration
Republican candidate for governor, Ed Gillespie, attended congressman Bob Goodlatte's annual barbeque in Augusta.Full Story
Republican candidate for governor, Ed Gillespie, attended congressman Bob Goodlatte's annual barbeque in Augusta.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores
High football scores from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High football scores from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Football Tops St. Christopher's 49-28
Woodberry Forest Football Tops St. Christopher's 49-28
The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season, while the Blue Ridge School beat Flint Hill 56-20.Full Story
The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season, while the Blue Ridge School beat Flint Hill 56-20.Full Story