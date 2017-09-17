Republican Candidate for Governor Discusses Confederate Statues, Immigration
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilors Urge Respect
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilors Urge Respect
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again, city council member urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again, city council member urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Football Tops St. Christopher's 49-28
Woodberry Forest Football Tops St. Christopher's 49-28
The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season, while the Blue Ridge School beat Flint Hill 56-20.Full Story
The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season, while the Blue Ridge School beat Flint Hill 56-20.Full Story
Benkert Throws for School-Record 455 Yards; Virginia Beats UConn 38-18
Benkert Throws for School-Record 455 Yards; Virginia Beats UConn 38-18
Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert threw for a school-record 455 yards and three touchdowns leading UVa to a 38-18 win over Connecticut. The 'Hoos improve to 2-1 on the season.Full Story
Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert threw for a school-record 455 yards and three touchdowns leading UVa to a 38-18 win over Connecticut. The 'Hoos improve to 2-1 on the season.Full Story
Unity Group in Charlottesville Hosts Workshop on Confronting Racism
Unity Group in Charlottesville Hosts Workshop on Confronting Racism
Attendees of a unity workshop learned about the 'white ally toolkit and methods for combating racism.Full Story
Attendees of a unity workshop learned about the 'white ally toolkit and methods for combating racism.Full Story
Stuart Hall School in Staunton Plans for Building Addition
Stuart Hall School in Staunton Plans for Building Addition
Stuart Hall School officials say the school has acquired the four story building across from city hall on West Beverley Street in Staunton.Full Story
Stuart Hall School officials say the school has acquired the four story building across from city hall on West Beverley Street in Staunton.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores
High football scores from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High football scores from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Republican Candidate for Governor Discusses Confederate Statues, Immigration
Republican Candidate for Governor Discusses Confederate Statues, Immigration
Republican candidate for governor, Ed Gillespie, attended congressman Bob Goodlatte's annual barbeque in Augusta.Full Story
Republican candidate for governor, Ed Gillespie, attended congressman Bob Goodlatte's annual barbeque in Augusta.Full Story
UVa Volleyball Loses 3-1 against Howard
UVa Volleyball Loses 3-1 against Howard
The Virginia volleyball team lost 3-1 against Howard in the Jefferson Cup on Saturday at Mem Gym.Full Story
The Virginia volleyball team lost 3-1 against Howard in the Jefferson Cup on Saturday at Mem Gym.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Investigate First St Homicide
Charlottesville Police Investigate First St Homicide
Charlottesville detectives are working to piece together a Monday night shooting that left one man dead. It happened in the same block of a street where a home invasion turned into murder less than two years ago.Full Story
Charlottesville detectives are working to piece together a Monday night shooting that left one man dead. It happened in the same block of a street where a home invasion turned into murder less than two years ago.Full Story