IX Art Park Owners Unsure of Park's Fate After Appeal Denied
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Woodberry Forest Football Tops St. Christopher's 49-28
Woodberry Forest Football Tops St. Christopher's 49-28
The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season, while the Blue Ridge School beat Flint Hill 56-20.Full Story
The Woodberry Forest football team defeated St. Christopher's 49-28 in its first Prep League game of the season, while the Blue Ridge School beat Flint Hill 56-20.Full Story
#1 JMU Football Runs Past Norfolk State 75-14
#1 JMU Football Runs Past Norfolk State 75-14
The top-ranked #JMU football team had 728 yards of total offense, and the Dukes (3-0) beat Norfolk State 75-14Full Story
The top-ranked #JMU football team had 728 yards of total offense, and the Dukes (3-0) beat Norfolk State 75-14Full Story
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Crews with University facilities management took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen confederate soldiers with ties to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Unity Group in Charlottesville Hosts Workshop on Confronting Racism
Unity Group in Charlottesville Hosts Workshop on Confronting Racism
Attendees of a unity workshop learned about the 'white ally toolkit and methods for combating racism.Full Story
Attendees of a unity workshop learned about the 'white ally toolkit and methods for combating racism.Full Story
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.Full Story
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores
High football scores from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High football scores from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Hundreds Line Up for Last Chance Tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville
Hundreds Line Up for Last Chance Tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville
Hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalks at John Paul Jones Arena Friday hoping for a ticket to the big ‘A Concert for Charlottesville.’Full Story
Hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalks at John Paul Jones Arena Friday hoping for a ticket to the big ‘A Concert for Charlottesville.’Full Story
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilors Urge Respect
Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilors Urge Respect
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again, city council member urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again, city council member urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them.Full Story
Benkert Throws for School-Record 455 Yards; Virginia Beats UConn 38-18
Benkert Throws for School-Record 455 Yards; Virginia Beats UConn 38-18
Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert threw for a school-record 455 yards and three touchdowns leading UVa to a 38-18 win over Connecticut. The 'Hoos improve to 2-1 on the season.Full Story
Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert threw for a school-record 455 yards and three touchdowns leading UVa to a 38-18 win over Connecticut. The 'Hoos improve to 2-1 on the season.Full Story
CHS, Nashville Students Perform Unity Song Following Unite the Right
CHS, Nashville Students Perform Unity Song Following Unite the Right
Students from Charlottesville High School and The Metro Nashville Public School System came together to perform a special unity song following the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12. The song is called, "Right Now, We Need One Another."Full Story
Students from Charlottesville High School and The Metro Nashville Public School System came together to perform a special unity song following the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12. The song is called, "Right Now, We Need One Another."Full Story