Quantcast

Charlottesville Statue Shrouds Removed Again, City Councilor Urges Respect

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Jennifer Walker
Connect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown Charlottesville parks have been uncovered yet again. City councilor Kristen Szakos urges people to respect the council's decision to shroud them. 