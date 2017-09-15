CHS, Nashville Students Perform Unity Song Following Unite the Right
Charlottesville Hip-Hop Artists Unite Community Through Music
A group in Charlottesville is using its musical talents to unite the community following the violence that unfolded on August 11 and 12. Through music, the group is trying to bring people back together.Full Story
Augusta Co. Sheriff Gives Thanks to Everyone Who Helped Solve Cold Case Murders
The new Augusta County Sheriff promised families to solve two cold cases, and he's thanking those who helped get that job done.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Candidates Weigh In on Race, Other Issues at Forum
A trio of white supremacy events this summer headlined a candidate forum in Charlottesville.Full Story
Thursday HS Sports Scores & Highlights
The Albemarle volleyball team defeated Western Albemarle 3-0, while the Patriots' field hockey team topped the Warriors 5-1.Full Story
Charlottesville Architectural Firm Celebrating 25 Years
A Charlottesville architectural firm is celebrating an anniversary by holding an ideas competition for the Vinegar Hill area.Full Story
Black Lives Matter, Group Covers UVA Jefferson Statue, Lists Demands
A group has now covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson that sits in front of the University of Virginia Rotunda.Full Story
Hundreds Line Up for Last Chance Tickets for A Concert for Charlottesville
Hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalks at John Paul Jones Arena Friday hoping for a ticket to the big ‘A Concert for Charlottesville.’Full Story
Mary Baldwin University Starts First Semester with Male Students
Mary Baldwin University's first semester with male students living on campus is just getting started, as the school is trying to combat a sharp drop in enrollment.Full Story
'Hoos & Hokies Set for Soccer Showdown
'Hoos and Hokies are set to battle Friday night in Blacksburg.Full Story
Mickey Dean Leaving JMU Softball Program
Mickey Dean is leaving the JMU softball program to become the head coach at Auburn University.Full Story
