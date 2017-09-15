Charlottesville Hip-Hop Artists Unite Community Through Music
Charlottesville City Council Candidates Weigh In on Race, Other Issues at Forum
A trio of white supremacy events this summer headlined a candidate forum in Charlottesville.Full Story
Augusta Co. Sheriff Gives Thanks to Everyone Who Helped Solve Cold Case Murders
The new Augusta County Sheriff promised families to solve two cold cases, and he's thanking those who helped get that job done.Full Story
Thursday HS Sports Scores & Highlights
The Albemarle volleyball team defeated Western Albemarle 3-0, while the Patriots' field hockey team topped the Warriors 5-1.Full Story
Charlottesville Architectural Firm Celebrating 25 Years
A Charlottesville architectural firm is celebrating an anniversary by holding an ideas competition for the Vinegar Hill area.Full Story
Black Lives Matter, Group Covers UVA Jefferson Statue, Lists Demands
A group has now covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson that sits in front of the University of Virginia Rotunda.Full Story
Charlottesville Medical Supply Nonprofit Seeking Volunteer Help
A faith-based nonprofit in the Charlottesville area is looking for volunteers to help fulfill its mission of giving back to those in need.Full Story
Mickey Dean Leaving JMU Softball Program
Mickey Dean is leaving the JMU softball program to become the head coach at Auburn University.Full Story
UVA President and Students Respond to Covering of Jefferson Statue
On the night of Tuesday, September 12, protesters gathered at the University of Virginia and shrouded the statue of Thomas Jefferson to denounce white supremacy.Full Story
Search & rescue squads helping flood victims in DeSoto Co.
Poll Shows Some Troubling Racial Attitudes as Majority Oppose White Supremacists
A newly released poll shows that three out of five people believe Confederate monuments should remain in public spaces. The results also show a large racial disparity in opinions.Full Story
