University of Virginia Medical Center Dedicates Hall to African-American Doctor
Black Lives Matter, Group Covers UVA Jefferson Statue, Lists Demands
A group has now covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson that sits in front of the University of Virginia Rotunda.Full Story
Covenant Soccer Edges Blue Ridge 3-2
Covenant beats Blue Ridge 3-2.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Investigate First St Homicide
Charlottesville detectives are working to piece together a Monday night shooting that left one man dead. It happened in the same block of a street where a home invasion turned into murder less than two years ago.Full Story
UVA Men's Soccer Beats Marquette 2-0
UVA beats Marquette 2-0.Full Story
Vice Mayor Bellamy's Comments at City Council Meeting Spark Upset
Some NBC29 viewers have reached out about an incident at Charlottesville's City Council meeting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 5.Full Story
Small Plane Crashes on James Madison Highway in Louisa County
Rescue crews responded to a call stating that a small plane crashed on James Madison Highway.Full Story
Students from Saint Anne's-Belfield Read to Hurricane Harvey Victims
Fourth grade students at Saint-Anne's Belfield posted videos are themselves reading so children affected by Hurricane Harvey can still enjoy books.Full Story
Two Men Accused of Attacking Jason Kessler at Press Conference Arrested
According to a release from Charlottesville police, two men accused of assaulting Jason Kessler have turned themselves in.Full Story
Waynesboro City Leaders Discuss Spending Plans for Sunset Park
There's progress on the development of Sunset Park in Waynesboro.Full Story
Staunton City Hall Hosts Discussion on Robert E. Lee High School Name
The debate over the name of Staunton's only high school continues.Full Story
