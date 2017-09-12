Waynesboro City Leaders Discuss Spending Plans for Sunset Park
Two Men Accused of Attacking Jason Kessler at Press Conference Arrested
According to a release from Charlottesville police, two men accused of assaulting Jason Kessler have turned themselves in.Full Story
Staunton City Hall Hosts Discussion on Robert E. Lee High School Name
The debate over the name of Staunton's only high school continues.Full Story
Vice Mayor Bellamy's Comments at City Council Meeting Spark Upset
Some NBC29 viewers have reached out about an incident at Charlottesville's City Council meeting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 5.Full Story
Small Plane Crashes on James Madison Highway in Louisa County
Rescue crews responded to a call stating that a small plane crashed on James Madison Highway.Full Story
Mary Baldwin University Starts First Semester with Male Students
Mary Baldwin University's first semester with male students living on campus is just getting started, as the school is trying to combat a sharp drop in enrollment.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Investigate First St Homicide
Charlottesville detectives are working to piece together a Monday night shooting that left one man dead. It happened in the same block of a street where a home invasion turned into murder less than two years ago.Full Story
Students from Saint Anne's-Belfield Read to Hurricane Harvey Victims
Fourth grade students at Saint-Anne's Belfield posted videos are themselves reading so children affected by Hurricane Harvey can still enjoy books.Full Story
Professor X: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 08/16 - Adopted!
Meet Professor X, the CASPCA's featured pet of the week.Full Story
UVA Football Aims to Fix Offense, 'Hoos Host UConn Saturday
UVa football aims to fix its offensive problems before Saturday's game against Connecticut.Full Story
Animals Rescued from Houston Following Harvey Ready for Adoption
Dozens of cats and dogs rescued from Texas after Hurricane Harvey will be available for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA September 11.Full Story
