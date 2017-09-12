Quantcast

Thomas Jefferson Health District to Provide Free Rescue Medication for Opioid Overdoses

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

 In an effort to prevent fatal opioid overdoses, the Thomas Jefferson Health District  will launch a program to distribute free Naloxone (also known as NARCAN), a fast-acting, safe and easy-to-administer nasal spray that can restore breathing and reduce the potentially fatal effects of opioid overdoses