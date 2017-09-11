Charlottesville High School Receives Grant from CFA Institute
Animals Rescued from Houston Following Harvey Ready for Adoption
Dozens of cats and dogs rescued from Texas after Hurricane Harvey will be available for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA September 11.Full Story
Vice Mayor Bellamy's Comments at City Council Meeting Spark Upset
Some NBC29 viewers have reached out about an incident at Charlottesville's City Council meeting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 5.Full Story
Small Plane Crashes on James Madison Highway in Louisa County
Rescue crews responded to a call stating that a small plane crashed on James Madison Highway.Full Story
Little High Street Residents Paint a Mural to Slow Down Drivers
Residents on Little High Street in Charlottesville painted a mural to encourage drivers in the area to watch their speed.Full Story
Kickoff of NFL Season Signals Profitable Sundays for Charlottesville Restaurants
Charlottesville's bars and restaurants expect to see a lot more foot traffic on Sundays with the return of NFL football season.Full Story
Two Men Accused of Attacking Jason Kessler at Press Conference Arrested
According to a release from Charlottesville police, two men accused of assaulting Jason Kessler have turned themselves in.Full Story
Mary Baldwin University Starts First Semester with Male Students
Mary Baldwin University's first semester with male students living on campus is just getting started, as the school is trying to combat a sharp drop in enrollment.Full Story
#8 UVa Women's Soccer Beats #5 Penn State 3-2
The 8th ranked Virginia women's soccer team defeated #5 Penn State 3-2 on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.Full Story
PVCC Hosts a Teach-In to Address Students' Concerns from Unite the Right
Students, faculty, and staff gathered at Piedmont Virginia Community College to address questions about the events from the Unite the Right rally weekend in August.Full Story
Central Virginia Restaurants Offer Free Business to First Responders on 9/11
First responders in the Charlottesville area ate and drank for free at some places in town Monday to honor those who serve and remember those who lost their lives.Full Story
