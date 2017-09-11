Central Virginia Red Cross to Send Staff to Georgia Following Hurricane Irma
Animals Rescued from Houston Following Harvey Ready for Adoption
Dozens of cats and dogs rescued from Texas after Hurricane Harvey will be available for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA September 11.Full Story
Vice Mayor Bellamy's Comments at City Council Meeting Spark Upset
Some NBC29 viewers have reached out about an incident at Charlottesville's City Council meeting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 5.Full Story
Small Plane Crashes on James Madison Highway in Louisa County
Rescue crews responded to a call stating that a small plane crashed on James Madison Highway.Full Story
Little High Street Residents Paint a Mural to Slow Down Drivers
Residents on Little High Street in Charlottesville painted a mural to encourage drivers in the area to watch their speed.Full Story
Kickoff of NFL Season Signals Profitable Sundays for Charlottesville Restaurants
Charlottesville's bars and restaurants expect to see a lot more foot traffic on Sundays with the return of NFL football season.Full Story
#8 UVa Women's Soccer Beats #5 Penn State 3-2
The 8th ranked Virginia women's soccer team defeated #5 Penn State 3-2 on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.Full Story
High School Football Scores & Highlights - 9/8/17
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, September 8th.Full Story
Professor X: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 08/16 - Adopted!
Meet Professor X, the CASPCA's featured pet of the week.Full Story
Fourth Street in Charlottesville Reopens, Community Members Respond
The city of Charlottesville announced it would open the Downtown Mall crossing at Fourth Street September 9 with the blessing of Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro.Full Story
Charlottesville Fire Department Opening Lobby for 9/11 Remembrance
The Charlottesville Fire Department is opening its Fontaine Avenue station to the public on September 11 in remembrance of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.Full Story
