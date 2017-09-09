Fourth Street in Charlottesville Reopens, Community Members Respond
High School Football Scores & Highlights - 9/8/17
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, September 8th.Full Story
Vice Mayor Bellamy's Comments at City Council Meeting Spark Upset
Some NBC29 viewers have reached out about an incident at Charlottesville's City Council meeting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 5.Full Story
People in Charlottesville Participate in 'Listening Circles'
Dozens of people on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville took part in 'listening circles' to discuss ways to move forward after the events of August 12.Full Story
CASPCA Staff Returns from Relief Efforts in Houston
Cats and dogs from Texas came to Charlottesville on Thursday, September 7, in order to make room in overcrowded shelters down in Houston.Full Story
Albemarle County Teachers Earn Certification in Culturally Responsive Teaching
Culturally responsive teaching is a certification program that helps Albemarle County teachers bring more diversity into their classrooms through learning and experiences.Full Story
Singer Songwriter John Legend, Nonprofit Awards $20,000 to AHS Class
John Legend has teamed up with a non-profit to award a U.S. history class $20,000 to create a uniting 'monument' following the violence of August 12.Full Story
UVA Students Rally in Support of DACA Program
Some students at the University of Virginia are rallying following President Trump's decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy.Full Story
Updated: LAJC Taking Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women Back to Court
The Legal Aid Justice Center is taking the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women to court for failing to improve healthcare for inmates.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Loses Season Opener 28-21
The Woodberry Forest football team lost 28-21 against Charlotte Latin (NC) in its season opener.Full Story
