Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is Early Detection of Skin Cancer Important?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The good news is – if skin cancer is caught early – there is a high likelihood it can be treated. Protecting yourself now is key to working to prevent skin cancer in the future.

Hourly Forecast

    Daily Forecast

      Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

      Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

      Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

      To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.