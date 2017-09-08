People in Chalrlottesville Participate in 'Listening Circles'
Vice Mayor Bellamy's Comments at City Council Meeting Spark Upset
Some NBC29 viewers have reached out about an incident at Charlottesville's City Council meeting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 5.Full Story
CASPCA Staff Returns from Relief Efforts in Houston
Cats and dogs from Texas came to Charlottesville on Thursday, September 7, in order to make room in overcrowded shelters down in Houston.Full Story
Spotswood Volleyball Sweeps William Monroe 3-0
The Spotswood volleyball team defeated William Monroe 3-0 on Thursday night.Full Story
Updated: LAJC Taking Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women Back to Court
The Legal Aid Justice Center is taking the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women to court for failing to improve healthcare for inmates.Full Story
Charlottesville Pride Festival Organizers Run Into Issue Over Merchandise
Charlottesville’s annual pride festival is set for next week, but organizers are caught up in an issue over merchandise for the event.Full Story
Singer Songwriter John Legend, Nonprofit Awards $20,000 to AHS Class
John Legend has teamed up with a non-profit to award a U.S. history class $20,000 to create a uniting 'monument' following the violence of August 12.Full Story
#8 UVa Women's Soccer Falls 2-1 against #1 UCLA
The 8th ranked UVa women's soccer team lost 2-1 against #1 UCLA on Thursday at Klöckner StadiumFull Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Haven Hosts Concert to Benefit International Rescue Committee
A musical group had it's first big debut and all the proceeds benefited the International Rescue Committee in Charlottesville.Full Story
Hurricane warnings add urgency to Florida evacuations
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateFull Story
