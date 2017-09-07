Haven Hosts Concert to Benefit International Rescue Committee
Most Popular Videos
-
Vice Mayor Bellamy's Comments at City Council Meeting Spark Upset
Some NBC29 viewers have reached out about an incident at Charlottesville's City Council meeting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 5.
-
CASPCA Staff Returns from Relief Efforts in Houston
Cats and dogs from Texas came to Charlottesville on Thursday, September 7, in order to make room in overcrowded shelters down in Houston.
-
Singer Songwriter John Legend, Nonprofit Awards $20,000 to AHS Class
John Legend has teamed up with a non-profit to award a U.S. history class $20,000 to create a uniting 'monument' following the violence of August 12.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 9-07-2017
-
Albemarle Board of Supervisors Hears from Community on Aug. 12 Rally
The Albemarle Board of Supervisors will hear from the community on Wednesday, September 6, about the controversial events that transpired on August 12.
-
Tom Tom Founders Festival Announces "Founding Cville" Award Recipients
Some of Charlottesville's top artists, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders are getting some big recognition. On Wednesday morning, the Tom Tom Founders Festival announced the recipients of its "Founding Cville” awards on the Downtown Mall.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5 PM
-
Yelling matches break out during hurricane supply shopping
-
Updated: LAJC Taking Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women Back to Court
The Legal Aid Justice Center is taking the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women to court for failing to improve healthcare for inmates.
-
UVa AD Craig Littlepage Retiring 'On My Own Terms'
Virginia Director of Athletics Craig Littlepage is retiring after sixteen years at UVa.
-