Updated: LAJC Taking Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women Back to Court
Singer Songwriter John Legend, Nonprofit Awards $20,000 to AHS Class
John Legend has teamed up with a non-profit to award a U.S. history class $20,000 to create a uniting 'monument' following the violence of August 12.Full Story
Central VA Guys Play Roll for William & Mary
Mark Williamson steps up for William & MaryFull Story
Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey
A t-shirt designed by four University of Virginia students is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey recover in Texas.Full Story
Charlottesville Votes to Remove Statue, Consider Commission Recommendations
Charlottesville City Council is going forward with plans to remove the statue in Justice Park, and considering recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Commission.Full Story
Charlottesville Mother Renews Fight to Find Son's Killer
A Charlottesville woman says she’s once again renewing her fight to track down who killed her son. Robin Bryant went before the media in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to talk about her son Jason Shifflett on Tuesday, Sept. 5.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 9-06-2017
Monticello Volleyball Beats Fluvanna 3-1
Monticello volleyball beats Fluvanna 3-1.Full Story
Sabias Folley is Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Sabias Folley is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 9-6-2017
Tom Tom Founders Festival Announces "Founding Cville" Award Recipients
Some of Charlottesville's top artists, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders are getting some big recognition. On Wednesday morning, the Tom Tom Founders Festival announced the recipients of its "Founding Cville” awards on the Downtown Mall.Full Story
