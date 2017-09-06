Charlottesville Votes to Remove Statue, Consider Commission Recommendations
Singer Songwriter John Legend, Nonprofit Awards $20,000 to AHS Class
John Legend has teamed up with a non-profit to award a U.S. history class $20,000 to create a uniting 'monument' following the violence of August 12.Full Story
Central VA Guys Play Roll for William & Mary
Mark Williamson steps up for William & MaryFull Story
Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey
A t-shirt designed by four University of Virginia students is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey recover in Texas.Full Story
Charlottesville Mother Renews Fight to Find Son's Killer
A Charlottesville woman says she’s once again renewing her fight to track down who killed her son. Robin Bryant went before the media in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to talk about her son Jason Shifflett on Tuesday, Sept. 5.Full Story
Monticello Volleyball Beats Fluvanna 3-1
Monticello volleyball beats Fluvanna 3-1.Full Story
Sabias Folley is Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Sabias Folley is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.Full Story
Jackson Statue in Charlottesville Subject to Removal Vote from City Council
Charlottesville city council will meet September 5 to vote on the fate of the statue of confederate general “Stonewall” Jackson in Justice Park.Full Story
UVA Men's Soccer Beats UNCW 2-1
Virginia beats UNC-Wilmington 2-1 in overtime.Full Story
Update: Charlottesville Man Convicted of Felony Child Endangerment Will Go Home
A sentencing hearing is underway as of Tuesday, Sept. 5, for 30-year-old Marchella Alexander, Sr. He pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment earlier this year.Full Story
UVa's Craig Littlepage Retiring as Director of Athletics
Littlepage will remain director of athletics until his replacement is in place...Full Story
