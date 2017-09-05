Singer Songwriter John Legend, Nonprofit Awards $20,000 to AHS Class
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
UVA Men's Soccer Beats UNCW 2-1
UVA Men's Soccer Beats UNCW 2-1
Virginia beats UNC-Wilmington 2-1 in overtime.Full Story
Virginia beats UNC-Wilmington 2-1 in overtime.Full Story
Kayakers 'Paddle Against the Pipeline' on the James River
Kayakers 'Paddle Against the Pipeline' on the James River
A group of kayakers is paddling the James River to highlight the effects they could have on the water.Full Story
A group of kayakers is paddling the James River to highlight the effects they could have on the water.Full Story
Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey
Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey
A t-shirt designed by four University of Virginia students is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey recover in Texas.Full Story
A t-shirt designed by four University of Virginia students is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey recover in Texas.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Noon 9/5
NBC29 Weather Noon 9/5
Labor Days Marks the Last Day to Enjoy Charlottesville City Pools
Labor Days Marks the Last Day to Enjoy Charlottesville City Pools
Charlottesville city pools closed at 7 p.m. on Labor Day for the summer season.Full Story
Charlottesville city pools closed at 7 p.m. on Labor Day for the summer season.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
First Colony Winery Hosts Annual Harvest-Fest
First Colony Winery Hosts Annual Harvest-Fest
It is officially grape harvest season in Central Virginia; First Colonial Winery kicked off its harvest with its annual Harvest-Fest.Full Story
It is officially grape harvest season in Central Virginia; First Colonial Winery kicked off its harvest with its annual Harvest-Fest.Full Story
Charlottesville Mother Renews Fight to Find Son's Killer
Charlottesville Mother Renews Fight to Find Son's Killer
A Charlottesville woman says she’s once again renewing her fight to track down who killed her son. Robin Bryant went before the media in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to talk about her son Jason Shifflett on Tuesday, Sept. 5.Full Story
A Charlottesville woman says she’s once again renewing her fight to track down who killed her son. Robin Bryant went before the media in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to talk about her son Jason Shifflett on Tuesday, Sept. 5.Full Story
Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. Extend Public Comment at Upcoming Meetings
Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. Extend Public Comment at Upcoming Meetings
Charlottesville and Albemarle county government leaders will take extra time to hear from the community about the controversial events of August 11 and 12.Full Story
Charlottesville and Albemarle county government leaders will take extra time to hear from the community about the controversial events of August 11 and 12.Full Story
Dreamers at UVA Hope President Trump Keeps the DACA Program
Dreamers at UVA Hope President Trump Keeps the DACA Program
President Trump is expected to make a decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) September 5, students at the University of Virginia are hopeful he will keep the program.Full Story
President Trump is expected to make a decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) September 5, students at the University of Virginia are hopeful he will keep the program.Full Story