Charlottesville Mother Renews Fight to Find Son's Killer

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville woman says she’s once again renewing her fight to track down who killed her son. Robin Bryant went before the media in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to talk about her son Jason Shifflett on Tuesday, Sept. 5.